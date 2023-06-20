Skip to Content
King Soopers temporarily closes following possible traces of asbestos

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- King Soopers is announcing it is temporarily closing its Colorado Springs location out of an abundance of caution. 

The location, at 2910 South Academy Boulevard, is undergoing a remodel, where officials state, recent testing is indicating the possible existence of asbestos.

King Soopers states they are actively addressing the situation and have hired independent experts who are working in full cooperation with the appropriate state agencies including the Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (CDPHE) to aid in their evaluations. 

The store will be closed until all concerns have been addressed and ensure the safety of associates and customers as a top priority. 

King Soopers officials state they will provide updated information as it becomes available. 

Other King Soopers locations that will be open include: 

  • 1750 W Uintah St Colorado Springs, CO 80904 
  • 815 Cheyenne Meadows Rd Colorado Springs, CO 80906 
  • 7915 Constitution Avenue Colorado Springs, CO 80951
