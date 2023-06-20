Head of UN agency for Palestinian refugees warns of service cuts without more funding

BEIRUT (AP) — The head of the U.N. agency for Palestinian refugees says that without a new injection of funding, it is “likely or highly likely” that the agency will not be able to deliver some services or pay salaries by the fall. UNRWA Commissioner-General Philippe Lazzarini said at a press conference in Beirut that the agency responsible for services to Palestinian refugees has been facing a shortfall of $150 to $200 million annually in recent years. Donors at a pledging conference earlier this month provided only $107 million in new funds, which is significantly less than the $300 million the agency had called for to keep its programs running through the end of the year.

