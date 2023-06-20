Georgia officials won’t take over elections in state’s largest county, debunk conspiracies

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s State Election Board won’t take over running elections in the state’s most populous county, ending an investigation that had sparked fears of partisan meddling. The board voted unanimously on Tuesday to end its performance review of Fulton County nearly two years after it had begun. Multiple board members want county officials to seek further improvements before the 2024 election. The review panel found no violations of state law or rules across nine elections that it monitored. At least two violations would have been required for the state to take over and suspend the county election board.

