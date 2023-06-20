EU unveils plan to protect economies from rivals. China is a focus, but is not named in the proposal
By LORNE COOK
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union wants to protect the bloc’s economies from risks posed by unreliable suppliers in countries that do not share its values, like China. It’s part of action being taken since the war in Ukraine exposed Europe’s energy dependency on Russia. The European Commission wants to develop measures to prevent rivals from exploiting the tech and communication sectors for security or military purposes. China was not mentioned by name, but is clearly one focus of the plans. Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned Tuesday that rivals can exploit some “key technologies that can be used in a different and aggressive way.” The challenge will be to unite EU member states around her plans.