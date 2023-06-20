DA, ethics panel back judge in Donald Trump hush-money case, finding no evidence of bias

NEW YORK (AP) — Manhattan prosecutors say neither Donald Trump nor his lawyers have shown any evidence to support their claims that the judge in the former president’s hush-money criminal case has an anti-Trump bias. They urged the judge to reject defense demands that he step aside from the case. In court papers made public Tuesday, the Manhattan district attorney’s office defended Judge Juan Manuel Merchan against Trump’s claims that he’s a “Trump-hating judge,” amplifying a court ethics panel’s recent opinion that a judge in his situation wouldn’t have to recuse himself. The opinion, issued May 4 by the state’s Advisory Committee on Judicial Ethics, suggests Merchan may have sought the panel’s input as he wrestled with the gravity of his role in the case.

