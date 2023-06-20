Skip to Content
News

Booze, drugs, a pet snake and foreign dealings: Families can cause headaches for a White House

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 2:56 PM

By SEUNG MIN KIM
The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s son Hunter is by no means the first presidential relative whose personal troubles have caused headaches for a White House. The twin daughters of President George W. Bush — Jenna and Barbara — were each busted for underage drinking. Billy Carter, the beer-loving younger brother of President Jimmy Carter, accepted $220,000 from the Libyan government. Richard Nixon once asked the CIA to watch his brother Donald and his business connections. And before leaving office in 2001, President Bill Clinton pardoned his half-brother, Roger, for a 1985 drug offense.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content