AP Election Brief | What to expect in Virginia’s primaries for state legislature

WASHINGTON (AP) — Virginia voters will select candidates in a primary election Tuesday in which redistricting has forced a record number of retirements and created several high-profile contests between incumbents of the same party. The winners will face off in a November general election that will decide control of the state legislature. One top race is the Democratic primary in the 13th Senate District, where incumbent Joe Morrissey’s opposition to abortion has played a key role. Another top race is the Democratic primary in the 18th Senate District between two longtime incumbents. Fifty races will be on Tuesday’s primary ballot: 22 for state Senate, 25 for House of Delegates and three local races for commonwealth’s attorney.

