Alleged shooter at Washington state music festival was stationed at US Army base

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (AP) — Law enforcement officials say the alleged gunman who fired into a crowd killing two people at a Washington state music festival Saturday was stationed at a U.S. Army base in Washington. Grant County Sheriff Joe Kriete said Tuesday that James M. Kelly of Joint Base Lewis-McChord was booked into the Grant County Jail on investigation of two counts of murder, two counts of assault and one count of domestic violence assault. The two people killed were Seattle residents Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz. Kriete says law enforcement officers shot Kelly at the scene, and he was treated at a hospital. The shooting happened at the Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

By LISA BAUMANN The Associated Press

