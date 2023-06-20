A list of mass killings in the United States since January

The latest mass killing in the United States happened Sunday in Kellogg, Idaho. A 31-year-old man was detained at the scene of a shooting that left four people dead inside a residence. It is the country’s 27th mass killing this year — in which four or more people died, not including the assailant, within a 24-hour period. Over the weekend, a spate of gun violence killed and wounded people across the U.S., including at least 60 shot in the Chicago area alone. So far in 2023, the U.S. has witnessed the highest number on record of mass killings and deaths to this point in a single year.

By The Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.