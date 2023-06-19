Voters in Neuschwanstein area back world heritage status bid for Bavarian palaces

BERLIN (AP) — Voters in the municipality where Neuschwanstein Castle is located have voted to approve a bid for UNESCO World Heritage status for the 19th century palaces built by King Ludwig II of Bavaria, some of which are among Germany’s most popular tourist attractions. In a referendum on Sunday, some 56% of voters who turned out in the Schwangau municipality gave their approval to the bid. German officials hope to win World Heritage status for four of Ludwig’s creations dotted across southern Bavaria. They are Linderhof Palace; Herrenchiemsee Palace; Neuschwanstein Castle; and the King’s House on Schachen, by far the least-known of the quartet.

