Sunshine and warmth… of yeah!

Published 7:43 AM

Rejoice! Sunny skies and warm temperatures through the middle of the week.

TODAY: High pressure will hold sway over our weather bringing us sunny skies and some very warm temperature ranging from the 80s to the 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight with morning lows in the 50s.

EXTENDED: Mainly sunny to partly cloudy and warm through Wednesday. Thursday looks to be more active with scattered showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon and slightly cooler temperatures Thursday. Warmer with more sunshine coming our way for the upcoming weekend.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

