Man trampled by moose while walking off-leash dogs near Coal Creek

COAL CREEK CANYON, Colo. (KRDO) - A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries after he was trampled by a moose while walking his dogs off-leash. The Colorado Parks and Wildlife is now investigating the incident.

The man, in his late 50s, told CPW he was walking his two dogs off-leash along Coal Creek near Hummingbird Lane when he surprised a cow moose and her calf around a hairpin turn in the trail.

The startled moose charged and knocked the man down, stomping him several times.

CPW said the man was armed and fired two shots into the ground to startle the moose, hazing it from the area. The moose and calf were not shot, but they did retreat.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The dogs weren't injured.

CPW officers searched Coal Creek Canyon for the moose and calf, but they weren't found.

During late spring and early summer, CPW said cow moose can be aggressive while protecting their young calves. To a moose, a dog can be viewed as a predator or threat.

According to CPW, calves are born in a three to four-week period from the end of May to mid-June.

CPW encourages hikers to avoid thick willow habitats in riparian areas, where moose like to eat and rest, to decrease the chances of moose interactions. Additionally, dog owners should keep their dogs leashed while hiking.

For more information on moose, and how to limit the chances of a possible attack, click here.