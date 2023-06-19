Man found dead after early morning shooting on Pueblo’s lower east side

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A homicide investigation is underway on Pueblo's lower east side.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of E. River St. came in at 6:42 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. The name of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

PPD said officers are interviewing several people about the shooting.

According to the PPD, this is the tenth homicide in Pueblo so far in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719)-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.