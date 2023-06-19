Skip to Content
News

Man found dead after early morning shooting on Pueblo’s lower east side

June 19, 2023
KRDO
June 19, 2023
By
Updated
today at 1:25 PM
Published 11:58 AM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - A homicide investigation is underway on Pueblo's lower east side.

According to the Pueblo Police Department, reports of shots fired in the 1000 block of E. River St. came in at 6:42 a.m. Monday.

At the scene, officers found a man dead. The name of the victim will be released by the Pueblo County Coroner.

PPD said officers are interviewing several people about the shooting.

According to the PPD, this is the tenth homicide in Pueblo so far in 2023.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pueblo Police dispatch at (719)-553-2502 or Detective Ryan Torres at (719)-320-6037. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content