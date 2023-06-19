Man arrested after damaging Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A man is now in custody after he damaged the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) headquarters building.

According to CSPD, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, at the downtown police operations center near Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande.

Police stated the man threw a rock through one of the front glass windows–ultimately breaking it.

That man has been identified as Ryan Netzer who was arrested for the damages.