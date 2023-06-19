Skip to Content
Man arrested after damaging Colorado Springs Police Department headquarters

Published 6:49 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--A man is now in custody after he damaged the Colorado Springs Police Department’s (CSPD) headquarters building. 

According to CSPD, the incident happened around 12:30 a.m. on Monday, June 19, at the downtown police operations center near Nevada Avenue and Rio Grande. 

Police stated the man threw a rock through one of the front glass windows–ultimately breaking it. 

That man has been identified as Ryan Netzer who was arrested for the damages. 

