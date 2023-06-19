In Mexico, primary candidate proposes central role for president’s son in next administration

MEXICO CITY (AP) — A primary candidate for Mexico’s 2024 presidential elections has proposed giving the president’s son a central role in the next administration. The proposal Monday by candidate Marcelo Ebrard raises the specter of a national political dynasty being born in Mexico, where traditionally they were frowned on. Ebrard said Monday that if he wins the nomination of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador’s Morena party, he would appoint the president’s son, Andy López Beltrán, to a newly-created cabinet post to ensure his father’s legacy. While López Beltrán has not commented on the proposal, it could solve a central problem for Morena.

