Houston rapper Big Pokey dies after collapsing at show in Texas
HOUSTON (AP) — Milton Powell, a Houston rapper who performed under the name Big Pokey, has died after performing a show in Texas over the weekend. He was 48. Justice of the Peace Tom Gilliam III said Monday that an autopsy to determine the cause of death was pending. Powell was a member of Houston’s rap collective Screwed Up Click. He was credited with helping elevate the city’s hip-hop scene nationally. Tributes from other rappers are pouring in across social media. Rapper Bun B called Powell “one of the most naturally talented artists” in Houston.