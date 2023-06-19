Egyptian family awaits word on son as village mourns dozens feared drowned trying to reach Europe
By SAMY MAGDY
Associated Press
IBRASH, Egypt (AP) — Dozens of migrants who packed a fishing vessel that sank off Greece last week came from impoverished farming communities in Egypt’s Nile Delta. Days after the tragedy, one mother fears that her son is among those who drowned when the trawler carrying as many as 750 migrants capsized and sank off Greece in one of deepest parts in the Mediterranean. Only 104 survived. The mother says her son did not tell her about his plans to reach Libya and then board the vessel with the help of smugglers. He wanted to reach Italy, following in the steps of many young men from Egypt who made the same journey before.