Average Market Rates for retail marijuana effective July 1 in Colorado released

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Department of Revenue released the latest Average Market Rates (AMR) for retail marijuana.

Overall, four categories saw increases. Retail bud grew to about $700 a pound while retail trim went up to $300. Wet-whole plants are now $82 a pound and seeds are $9 a piece.

However, immature plants stayed at $13 a plant. Bud and trim that are allocated for extraction both fell in price.

These prices are effective starting July 1, 2023, and will run through September.

According to the state, to estimate the AMR for each of the categories and to comply with the rate-setting requirements, the CDR calculated the AMRs for July 1, 2023, through Sept. 30, 2023, based on transactions from March 1, 2023, through May 31, 2023. Those transactions originated from retail marijuana cultivators and were recorded in the marijuana inventory tracking system (METRIC).

Visit the Taxation Division’s website for more information, including the methodology of the AMR calculations and current and prior AMRs.