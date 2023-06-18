Wages are finally rising in Japan, as inflation eats away at consumer gains

TOKYO (AP) — Wages are rising in Japan more than they have in decades, at least for some workers. But so are prices, leaving many people feeling they must scrimp more than ever. A government survey found real wages taking into account the impact of higher prices fell 3% from the a year ago in April, marking the 13th straight month of declines. All major companies have raised wages this year, with large labor union members landing a 4% hike, the highest in 30 years. Some got even bigger boosts to their pay. But a quarter of small and medium-size businesses — who employ more than two-thirds of all workers —gave scant or no pay raises at all.

