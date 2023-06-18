Thailand’s caretaker government criticized for holding meeting to discuss military-ruled Myanmar

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is hosting a meeting of neighboring countries to discuss the violent political deadlock in Myanmar, an initiative that has been criticized for potentially undermining regional peace efforts and for being carried out by a caretaker government. The Thai foreign ministry said the purpose of Monday’s informal dialogue is to discuss a range of topics to complement regional ASEAN efforts to resolve the situation in Myanmar. Malaysia, Indonesia and Singapore are among ASEAN members not attending the meeting. They’re among those pushing hardest for more pressure on Myanmar’s military government, which seized power in 2021, to take steps toward peace. Myanmar groups opposed to military rule also criticized the meeting in Bangkok.

