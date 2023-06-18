Police looking for leads after shots fired call in downtown Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dispatch call for shots fired came in early Sunday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.
Police said it happened around 2:35 a.m. near the intersection of Kiowa and Tejon streets.
Witnesses told police someone fired a gun into the air after a verbal argument between a group of people.
No one was injured in the incident. Police are asking you to contact them with any information.