Police looking for leads after shots fired call in downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dispatch call for shots fired came in early Sunday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 2:35 a.m. near the intersection of Kiowa and Tejon streets.

Witnesses told police someone fired a gun into the air after a verbal argument between a group of people.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are asking you to contact them with any information.