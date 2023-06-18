Skip to Content
News

Police looking for leads after shots fired call in downtown Colorado Springs

KRDO
By
today at 11:56 AM
Published 12:06 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A dispatch call for shots fired came in early Sunday morning in downtown Colorado Springs, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

Police said it happened around 2:35 a.m. near the intersection of Kiowa and Tejon streets.

Witnesses told police someone fired a gun into the air after a verbal argument between a group of people.

No one was injured in the incident. Police are asking you to contact them with any information.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content