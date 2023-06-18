Family suing San Diego cemetery after remains of Juneteenth trailblazer missing from burial plot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Relatives of a late Black businessman who helped popularize Juneteenth in San Diego are suing a cemetery after his remains were reported missing from the family’s burial plot. Greenwood Memorial Park informed the family that Sidney Cooper’s body and casket were not in the plot where he was supposed to have been buried two decades ago. Cemetery staff discovered it was empty as they prepared to bury Cooper’s wife, who died in March. The cemetery says the problem occurred under previous ownership, but it is working to rectify the problem. Cooper promoted Juneteenth for decades in a neighborhood where he ran businesses, including a barbershop and a produce store.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.