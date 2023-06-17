Velociraptor statue heist ends with 3 arrests in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — Police have hunted down a velociraptor that was stolen from outside a South Dakota arts and science center. Sioux Falls police Sgt. Aaron Benson said Friday that a security officer spotted three people carrying the statue away from the Washington Pavilion and called police just after midnight. The Argus Leader reports that surveillance video then helped officers track the statue to a nearby apartment. The three suspects were detained on charges of grand theft. Benson said one was 18, another 19 and the third a juvenile.

