Saudi FM in Tehran as part of restoration of diplomatic ties after a 7-year rift

TEHRAN, Iran (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s top diplomat has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, the latest step in the restoration of diplomatic ties between the two Mideast rivals, Iranian state media reported. The state-run IRNA on Saturday said that Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan is going to meet his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amirabdollahian in Tehran. Prince Faisal is expected to officially inaugurate the kingdom’s embassy in Tehran, later on Saturday. Both nations reopened their diplomatic missions in recent weeks. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish diplomatic relations and reopen their embassies after seven years of tension.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.