Man arrested and released after firing gun south of Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was arrested and released Friday after he fired a gun outside his home near the Springs Rescue Mission, according to Colorado Springs police.

CSPD said they were dispatched to 300 East Las Vegas Street just after 2 p.m. Friday for a report of a man firing a gun outside his house. Officers found the man outside his home and blocked off the roadway.

The man was taken into custody and police said they found the handgun and a shell casing.

According to police, the man was served and released. No one was hurt.