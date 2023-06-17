Detainee dies at New Mexico hospital after ‘escape attempt,’ authorities say

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say a man died of injuries after what a jail official called altercations and an escape attempt at the county jail. A Bernalillo County sheriff’s spokesperson said Friday that 34-year-old John Sanchez was taken off life support at University of New Mexico Hospital and the sheriff’s office is investigating his death. A jail spokesperson told the Albuquerque Journal that three jail officers are on administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation. Sanchez had been arrested June 8 on a stolen vehicle charge, but prosecutors dropped the case the next day citing insufficient evidence. Sanchez was taken to the hospital Monday — the same day he had been due to be released from jail.

