Arrest made in murder of Colorado Springs high school student

today at 11:20 AM
Published 11:27 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- An arrest was made Friday for the murder of Mitchell High School student, Izak Jasso, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

CSPD said they developed probable cause to obtain an arrest warrant for 19-year-old Marshaun F. Weathington, of Colorado Springs. Weathington has been charged with murder in the second degree and aggravated robbery.

The Violent Offender Fugitive Task Force located and arrested the suspect, with the help of CSPD’s Tactical Enforcement Unit and K-9 Unit.

This is still an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information or who is a witness to this investigation is asked to call the CSPD at 719-444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 719-634-STOP (7867).

Riley Carroll

Riley is a weekend anchor and reporter for KRDO. Learn more about her here.

