Weather draft Chris

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the lunch hour with showers and thunderstorms firing between 12 and 2 pm then moving east across the plains. Highs today will top out in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. By midnight most of the storms will track east into Kansas.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: One more day with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Colorado. Again, the primacy focus for severe weather will be from the I-25 corridor and east across the plains. Drier and quieter air moves in for Father's Day... and much warmer early next week with highs in the 80s and 90s.