Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday

today at 10:02 AM
Published 7:23 AM

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible Friday and Saturday.

TODAY: Increasing clouds through the lunch hour with showers and thunderstorms firing between 12 and 2 pm then moving east across the plains. Highs today will top out in the 60s, 70s, and 80s. By midnight most of the storms will track east into Kansas.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and mild overnight, with morning lows in the 40s and 50s.

EXTENDED: One more day with the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms across southern Colorado. Again, the primacy focus for severe weather will be from the I-25 corridor and east across the plains. Drier and quieter air moves in for Father's Day... and much warmer early next week with highs in the 80s and 90s.

Chris Larson

Chris is a morning meteorologist for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about Chris here.

