Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns to Colorado Springs to bring culture and tradition together

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pikes Peak Celtic Festival returns Friday. It's a long-standing tradition in the region to celebrate Irish and Scottish culture.

The festival has live Celtic music, Irish dancing, cooking demonstrations athletic competitions, authentic Celtic shopping, Guinness, whiskey tastings, and so much to see.

"Everyone wants to get into their culture, and the biggest thing about culture is food," The Celtic Caterer Chef Eric McBride said. "I combine history with a lot of the food that I'm doing."

The festival started decades ago, but tradition has kept it alive.

"The most unique part about this festival is it is so rooted in tradition, history, and music," Celtic Festival event manager Joe Poch said. "That I think people can connect to pretty easily."

Some of the competitions involve throwing light poles, hammers, and hay bales over a bar.

"It's really easy to learn the sport, and find out who you want to root for and cheer them on while you have a Guinness," Poch said.

The festival is multi-generational, meaning there's activities for all ages and walks of life.

"Colorado has a very unique level of Celtic culture here," Poch said. "Some of the greatest Irish dancers are here in this state. We have a huge array of pipe bands across the state that come here to compete in this festival. So really a heavy involvement in Celtic culture across the state."

Another aspect of the festival is the presence of traditional Scottish clans, who are there to teach people about their family history.

"We have a huge following here in this area for this festival," McBride said. "I call this my home festival. I do about 25 of them across the county but this is the one I call home."

"If you think you have some Scottish history, come down and hang out with us," Clan Davidson Region 16 Co-Regional Director Tom Davisson said.

The festival begins Friday and runs through Sunday outside the Western Museum of Mining located at 225 North Gate Blvd. in Colorado Springs.

The hours are 4-9 Friday, 9-9 Saturday, and 9-4 Sunday. Tickets are sold online and parking is on-site for $10.

There's also a special happy hour kickoff event Friday on the festival field from 4-7 with valid ticket entry to get everyone pumped and in the Celtic spirit.