Obama to sit down with CNN’s Amanpour to discuss state of democracy in US

(CNN) — Former President Barack Obama will sit down with CNN’s Chief International Anchor Christiane Amanpour for an exclusive in-depth conversation about the state of democracy that will air June 22 at 10 p.m. ET.

Amanpour and Obama will speak in Athens – a symbolic setting of democracy – during the former president’s visit to the city with his Obama Foundation. The interview will air across a special program, “Obama & Amanpour: Will Democracy Win?”

The two will discuss the threats to US democracy as the 2024 presidential race heats up amid the ongoing controversies around former US President Donald Trump, specifically his continued falsehoods about the 2020 presidential election and various affronts to democratic safeguards in the US.

Obama and Amanpour will discuss election denialism among Republican lawmakers, voting rights and the often-corrosive role of social media.

Amanpour will also speak with Obama about his position on how the fight to protect democracy around the world can be won amid the ongoing war in Ukraine.

During a second part of CNN’s special programming, the two will talk with three global youth leaders from the Obama Foundation.

The interview will also air on June 23 across the world on “Amanpour” on CNN International at 1 p.m. ET and “Amanpour & Company” on PBS in the US at 11 p.m. ET.

