Lawyer: Detained man, Gadhafi’s son, suffers deteriorating health 2 weeks into hunger strike

BEIRUT (AP) — A lawyer says the son of late Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi is suffering deteriorating health during the second week of a hunger strike. The lawyer on Friday said is client, Hannibal Gadhafi, is protesting his detention in Beirut without trial, only drinking small amounts of water since he started the hunger strike on June. 3. The younger Gadhafi has been detained in Lebanon since 2015 after he was briefly kidnapped from neighboring Syria. He was abducted by Lebanese militants demanding information on the whereabouts of prominent Lebanese Shiite cleric Moussa al-Sadr, who went missing in Libya 45 years ago.

