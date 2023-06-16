Flooded streets in Pueblo West; Fire Dept. urges residents to stay home Friday night

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo West Fire Department is urging residents to stay home and off the streets Friday night.

The department said that because of damage to several roads caused by the severe weather today, it's still not safe to move around Pueblo West.

The metro district fell under the bullseye of the storms that soaked southern Colorado Friday. The division chief of the fire department, JJ King said at one point during the storms, his crews were dealing with eight different calls for service related to flooded roads and washouts.

"This station is normally full of fire trucks and every truck in the station that Pueblo West has is out," King said. "We have gotten extra staff to come in."

One call for service was a car that got stuck in high water in the area of E. McCullough Blvd. and N. Earl Dr., which eventually led to a multi-vehicle crash that sent several people to the hospital.

The fire department said everyone involved in the crash is expected to be okay, but they are still urging people to stay home Friday night.

If you have to venture out, the fire department said you should take your time and don't drive into water that's crossing a road. Just because a big truck drove through standing water doesn't mean your sedan can too.