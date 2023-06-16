Skip to Content
Flash Flood Watch in effect from noon to midnight Friday across southeast Colorado

Published 12:08 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Watch beginning at noon for parts of southeast Colorado.

According to the NWS, the watch will last through midnight on June 16.

There is also a severe thunderstorm risk with possible hail up to two inches, wind gusts up to 70 mph, heavy rainfall, and even an isolated tornado.

Below is a look at what the map covers. This includes parts of El Paso County and Pueblo County.

Severe Thunderstorms and Flash Flooding Possible
NWS
