El Paso County teen last seen Thursday in Falcon area

Christopher Waldron - In the picture on the right, he is wearing the same hoodie he was last seen in on Thursday.
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The El Paso County Sheriff's Office (EPCSO) announced Friday that they are looking for a missing teen who was last seen Thursday in the Falcon area.

According to the EPCSO, 15-year-old Christopher Waldron was last seen at 9 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of Tourmaline Dr. and Beryl Dr. in Falcon. He was wearing a camouflage Broncos hoodie and was riding a gray Trek mountain bike.

If you have any information on Waldron, contact the El Paso County Sheriff's Office.

