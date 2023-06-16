Demolition crew saves abandoned litter of baby raccoons in Utah

MORGAN, Utah (AP) — A demolition crew rescued an abandoned litter of baby raccoons from the site of a home they were tearing down earlier this week. The Morgan County Fire Department in northern Utah said the crew called after hearing eight baby raccoons chirping beneath the rubble at their site. A demolition crew foreman brought the raccoons to the fire station on Wednesday, where they were cared for until they could find new homes. Local animal control subsequently helped place the raccoons with an owner who had permits to raise raccoons. Utah requires permits to home non-native species like raccoons.

