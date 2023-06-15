WATCH LIVE: Nuggets Championship Celebration kicks off with parade through Denver

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Denver Nuggets fans from across the state are gathering in the state capitol to celebrate the team's historic NBA Finals win.

Pre-rally activities begin with live music, Nuggets season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.

The parade officially begins at 10 a.m. at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop, to Civic Center Park.

The parade will be streamed above courtesy of our partners at 9News.

At 11:30 a.m., KRDO will begin airing highlights of the parade and rally in a special report on-air and online.

Below is a map of the route:

After the parade reaches Civic Center Park, the City and County of Denver will present a program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions around noon.

This features:

Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management

E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke

Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock

Additional Civic Leaders

SuperMascot Rocky

Denver Nuggets Dancers

Skyline Drumline

Mile High City Hype Squad

Average Joes

Sizzlin' Seniors

Ball Team Aluminum

KRDO will be streaming the celebrations at Civic Center once those begin.

Street closures began at 7 a.m.

For more information on today's parade, click here.