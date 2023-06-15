Skip to Content
News

Two injured in shooting in downtown Denver following Nuggets Championship Celebration

MGN
By
today at 1:42 PM
Published 1:41 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened within an hour after the Nuggets Championship Celebration in downtown Denver.

According to the DPD, the shooting happened in the area of 17th and Curtis, which was along the parade route earlier Thursday morning.

Police said two victims have been found so far. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content