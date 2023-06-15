Two injured in shooting in downtown Denver following Nuggets Championship Celebration
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - The Denver Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened within an hour after the Nuggets Championship Celebration in downtown Denver.
According to the DPD, the shooting happened in the area of 17th and Curtis, which was along the parade route earlier Thursday morning.
Police said two victims have been found so far. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
This is a developing story.