Recovering Pope visits children’s cancer ward before Friday discharge from hospital

ROME (AP) — The Vatican says Pope Francis is going to be discharged from the hospital on Friday. On the eve of his release, he visited the children’s cancer ward. The Vatican released photos showing Francis in his wheelchair in the corridor of the pediatric oncology ward of Rome’s Gemelli hospital. The Vatican says he’s due to be released Friday morning. When he was hospitalized in 2021, Francis paid a visit to the children’s cancer ward the day before he returned to the Vatican.

