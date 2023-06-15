Skip to Content
Pueblo PD seeking information on fatal hit-and-run

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo Police Dept. (PPD) responded to a hit-and-run just before 4 a.m. Thursday near the intersection of W. Arroyo Ave. and E. Orman Ave.

The PPD said an adult man was hit by a vehicle in the street in the 900 block of W. Arroyo Ave. He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and was declared deceased once there. He will be identified by the Pueblo County Coroner at a later date.

Police said they interviewed several witnesses and located the suspect vehicle a few blocks away on E. Evans Ave.

Officers are still seeking information. If you know anything about this incident, contact the PPD at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers @ (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

