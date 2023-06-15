Police file charges of sexual harassment against president of Indian wrestling federation

NEW DELHI (AP) — New Delhi police have filed charges of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of six female athletes by Indian wrestling federation president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh at the end of their investigation. Singh faces a maximum of five years in prison if convicted. He denies the allegations. Police sought the cancellation of a complaint of sexual harassment filed by a minor wrestler against Singh for lack of evidence in a separate report. An accused under Indian law is formally charged or discharged by a court after going through reports filed at the end of the police investigation. The court will decide whether to put Singh under arrest if it decides to put him on trial.

