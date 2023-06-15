Peacock strikes naming rights deal with home of Emmy Awards in downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles is changing its name to Peacock Theater and the open-air plaza next to it will be known as Peacock Place. The changes take effect July 11 as part of a multi-year naming rights deal between Peacock, NBCUniversal’s premium streaming service, and sports and live entertainment giant AEG. The deal announced Thursday is Peacock’s first naming rights agreement. The 7,100-seat theater hosts concerts and special events, including the Emmy Awards. The 40,000-square-foot plaza will change its name from XBOX Plaza.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.