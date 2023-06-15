NATO sees no change in Russia’s nuclear posture despite Belarus leader’s claims

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the military organization has seen no evidence that Russia has changed its nuclear posture. On Tuesday, President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that Belarus has already received some tactical nuclear weapons from Moscow. He’s warning that he would order their use if his country comes under threat. Stoltenberg said “we are, of course, closely monitoring what Russia is doing. So far, we haven’t seen any changes in the nuclear posture that requires any changes in our posture.” Putin says the weapons would only be moved to Belarus shortly after facilities were built in early July. U.S. NATO leaders are gathering for a July 11-12 summit in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, near the Belarus border.

