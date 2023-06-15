Justice Department looking into PGA Tour deal with LIV’s Saudi backers, AP source says

A person familiar with the matter says the Justice Department is looking into an agreement between the PGA Tour and Saudi Arabian backers of LIV Golf. It wants to determine whether last week’s surprise deal violates federal antitrust statutes. The Justice Department already was looking into any antitrust issues involving the PGA Tour and Saudi-funded LIV Golf. Both golf leagues are involved in an antitrust case now in federal court. The agreement would end that litigation. The deal is for the PGA Tour, European tour and Saudi’s national wealth fund to pool commercial businesses in a new for-profit company.

By MICHAEL BALSAMO and DOUG FERGUSON Associated Press

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.