Skip to Content
News

Environmental activist shot to death in Honduras 6 months after activist brother slain

elisfkc2 / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0
By
Published 5:16 PM

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ
Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — An environmental activist has been reported killed by unidentified gunmen in northern Honduras six months after his younger brother and another activist were slain in a similar attack. A family member and an enviornmenta group say Oquelí Domínguez was shot by two men on a motorcycle at his family’s home in Tocoa on Thursday morning.  Police have not commented on the attack. Older brother Reynaldo Domínguez says police seemed to be steering the investigation toward a possible robbery, which he discounted. In January, brother Aly Domínguez and activist Jairo Bonilla were also shot to death. Bonilla and all three Domínguez brothers were well-known defenders of the nearby Carlos Escaleras National Park.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content