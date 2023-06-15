Skip to Content
Denver Police officer hit by fire truck during Nuggets Championship Parade

today at 12:28 PM
Published 12:00 PM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - An officer with the Denver Police Department was hit by a fire truck near the end of the Nuggets Championship Parade route.

Officials said this happened around 11:30 a.m. near the end of the parade route W. 13th Ave. and Cherokee St.

The officer was taken to a hospital with serious injuries and the crash is under investigation.

Cellphone video shared with our Denver news partners showed the officer, who was in SWAT gear, was conscious and moving after the crash.

This is a developing story.

