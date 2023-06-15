Denver Nuggets Champions Celebration kicks off in Denver Thursday morning
DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Denver Nuggets fans from across the state are gathering in the state capitol to celebrate the team's historic NBA Finals win.
Pre-rally activities begin with live music, Nuggets season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.
The parade officially begins at 10 a.m. at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop, to Civic Center Park.
Below is a map of the route:
After the parade reaches Civic Center Park, the City and County of Denver will present a program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions around noon.
This features:
- Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management
- E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke
- Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock
- Additional Civic Leaders
- SuperMascot Rocky
- Denver Nuggets Dancers
- Skyline Drumline
- Mile High City Hype Squad
- Average Joes
- Sizzlin' Seniors
- Ball Team Aluminum
KRDO will be streaming the celebrations at Civic Center once those begin.
Street closures began at 7 a.m.
For more information on today's parade, click here.