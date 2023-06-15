Skip to Content
Denver Nuggets Champions Celebration kicks off in Denver Thursday morning

June 15, 2023
KRDO
June 15, 2023
By
New
Published 7:58 AM

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) - Denver Nuggets fans from across the state are gathering in the state capitol to celebrate the team's historic NBA Finals win.

Pre-rally activities begin with live music, Nuggets season highlight reels, live video from the parade, and more at 9 a.m. at Civic Center Park.

The parade officially begins at 10 a.m. at Union Station, 17th and Wynkoop, to Civic Center Park.

Below is a map of the route:

Denver Nuggets

After the parade reaches Civic Center Park, the City and County of Denver will present a program honoring the 2023 NBA Champions around noon.

Denver Nuggets

This features:

  • Denver Nuggets players, coaches, and management
  • E. Stanley and Josh Kroenke
  • Denver Mayor Michael B. Hancock
  • Additional Civic Leaders
  • SuperMascot Rocky
  • Denver Nuggets Dancers
  • Skyline Drumline
  • Mile High City Hype Squad
  • Average Joes
  • Sizzlin' Seniors
  • Ball Team Aluminum

KRDO will be streaming the celebrations at Civic Center once those begin.

Street closures began at 7 a.m.

For more information on today's parade, click here.

