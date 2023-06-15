CPW urges public to avoid Arkansas River below Lake Pueblo due to surging water flows

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and its partner agencies are urging the public to avoid the Arkansas River below the Lake Pueblo State Park dam due to surging water flows and frigid water temperatures.

CPW said the high water levels and surges are due to a combination of normal spring snow melt from the mountains and recent heavy rains locally. The flow below the dam has exceeded 3,000 cubic feet per second (CFS), according to CPW.

CPW said this week the water is being released at a rate of about 3,365 cfs. Prior to this surge, water was being discharged at just about 200 cfs or less.

According to the agency, the water temperature below the dam is also currently a frigid 58 degrees thank to the snow melt from high in the mountains.

“We urge everyone to stay out of the river until the flows calm down,” said Joe Stadterman, CPW’s park manager at Lake Pueblo. “And anyone fishing along the banks should wear life jackets. This is an especially important time to be safe around the river.”

“The tailwaters below the dam are a popular place to fish and tube,” Stadterman said. “But this is not a safe time for any activities in the water. Everyone should wait until this river advisory is lifted and the flows are back to normal.”

CPW said they expect the river advisory to remain in place for at least a week.