California artists, chefs find creative ways to confront destructive ‘superbloom’ of wild mustard

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Among the most prominent of blooming plants that are seemingly everywhere in California this year following an unusually wet winter is the highly flammable wild mustard that threatens to fuel wildfires. The invasive species first brought to California by colonists in the 1700s also smothers native plants, transforming the landscape. Its leaves and roots exude compounds that inhibit the growth of other species. With the bright yellow plant blanketing much of the state this spring, the problem grabbed the attention of land management officials, along with fashion designers, artists, and chefs who are tackling the invasion by harvesting it to use in everything from clothing dyes to pesto.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.