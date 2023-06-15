Skip to Content
News

10th Judicial District Attorneys Office down 40% of staff, intern program brings some relief

By
Published 9:47 PM

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--Since 2020, the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office has been struggling with a shortage of prosecuting attorneys.

The shortage has been making it difficult to process cases in a timely manner, according to the 10th Judicial District Attorney's office.

Jeff Chostner, the 10th Judicial District Attorney, said he's down 10 prosecuting attorneys which is 40 percent of the staff. The average caseload for an attorney is 180 cases a month. But with the shortage, it has increased that number for some attorneys.

Due to this issue, the 10th District Attorney's office has brought in five new law school interns to help assist prosecutors.

All interns are two-year law school students, which means they qualify under the Colorado Student Practices Act. The 10th Judicial District Attorney is actively putting these interns into county courts to assist with cases under the supervision of other licensed attorneys.

Courtney Mascarenas, Intern

"So these folks come in and really help keep that caseload for our full-time attorneys here at a more manageable level," said Chostner.

Chostner hopes that this program attracts more people to come be prosectors in Pueblo.

While this program helps, it does not solve the problem. The 10th Judicial District Attorney is still seeking to hire more prosecutors.

To learn how to apply or to learn more about the internship program, click here.

Article Topic Follows: News
local news
Pueblo

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Barbara Fox

Barbara is a reporter based out of Pueblo for KRDO NewsChannel 13. Learn more about her here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content